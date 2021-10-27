McAuliffe’s team decided long ago to devote the bulk of his fundraising haul on a message focused on national issues — specifically, Trump — instead of his accomplishments while governor, which included a strong state economy and a surge in funding for education. McAuliffe often mentions such governing accomplishments at his events on the campaign trail, but his television commercials, which is how most voters interact with the campaign, have most recently been aimed at tying Youngkin to Trump and the GOP’s push to curtail abortion rights.