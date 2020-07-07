President Donald Trump also faces only token opposition from a perennial gadfly candidate in the state’s GOP presidential primary.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, but the number of open polling places is less than a third of that in the 2016 presidential primary.
Under Democratic Gov. John Carney’s emergency coronavirus declarations, in-person voting locations were limited and absentee ballot applications were sent to all registered Democrats and Republicans. Voters were allowed to choose “sick or temporarily or permanently physically disabled” as a reason to be allowed to vote absentee.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.