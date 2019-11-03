The Washington Post reports that Biden spoke of the importance of Virginia’s election as a predictor of the 2020 presidential contest. He said: “As Virginia goes, so goes the nation.”

Virginia Democrats are hoping to take majorities in the General Assembly. Republicans hold thin majorities of 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 20-19 in the Senate.

All 140 seats are on the ballot Tuesday.

