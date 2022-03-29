Lawmakers tried, and failed, to pass anti-lynching bills nearly 200 times. The earliest such attempt came in 1900, when Rep. George Henry White (R-N.C.), then the country’s only Black member of Congress, stood on the floor of the House and read the text of his measure, which would have prosecuted lynchings at the federal level.

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act was introduced in 2019 by Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) in the House and Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) in the Senate. It is named for the 14-year-old Black boy whose brutal torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 sparked the civil rights movement.

— Amy B Wang and Felicia Sonmez

DeSantis vetoes new congressional maps

In a rare disagreement with the Republican-dominated legislature, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the state’s newly drawn congressional maps Tuesday, and lawmakers will hold a special session in April to redraw them.

The veto puts more pressure on the legislature to approve a map and resolve any resulting lawsuits before the June 13-17 qualifying period for federal candidates. Florida is also creating a new 28th District because of population growth.

In 2010, voters approved a constitutional amendment aimed at preventing gerrymandering. It states that political maps have to be drawn in a way that does not favor or hurt a candidate or party, that districts should be compact and contiguous, and that the ability of minorities to elect members to Congress should not be diminished.

DeSantis (R) argues that a later U.S. Supreme Court ruling determined that districts can’t be drawn with race as the primary factor. The governor’s map would probably result in two Black members of Congress losing their seats: Democrats Al Lawson and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. His proposal also would probably give Republicans more Florida seats than the maps approved by the House and Senate.