Biden surveys Kentucky flood damage, pledges aid

Biden surveys flood damage, pledges aid Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the state Monday to see the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the Kentucky’s worst recorded flooding. They were meeting with families and first responders in Kentucky, where at least 37 people have died after last month’s deluge.

Flooding remains a threat, with more thunderstorms in the forecast this week. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) and his wife, Britainy, joined Biden, who has increased federal assistance to the state to help its recovery. The White House says the floods and extreme weather across the country are reminders of the intensifying effects of climate change.

— Associated Press

After 20 years, cleared in shooting and freed

A man convicted and imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1997 shooting death of another man outside a New Orleans supermarket was freed Monday after prosecutors agreed that his conviction should be vacated.

Court records show a motion to vacate the conviction of Cedric L. Dent, 47, in the shooting death of Anthony Milton was granted by a judge Monday and the district attorney’s office agreed not to continue prosecuting the case. The Innocence Project New Orleans organization said its investigation determined that prosecutors in the 1990s withheld documents that showed a witness to the shooting gave a description that didn’t match Dent, and that a key witness’s story changed multiple times before he testified at the trial.

— Associated Press

Rapper jailed over alleged FaceTime threat: Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was jailed Monday after, prosecutors say, he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call last year, violating the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case.

Petito family files suit against officers: Gabby Petito's killing "might have been prevented" if Moab, Utah, police had stepped in, according to a new lawsuit filed by her family. A notice of claim for a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses three Moab officers and 10 others of "negligent failure" in their investigation into the alleged assault between 22-year-old Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, just weeks before he killed her last August.

— From news services

