Biden to give commencement speech at Delaware alma mater

NEWARK, Del. — President Joe Biden will deliver this year’s spring commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Delaware.
UD President Dennis Assanis noted that Biden’s appearance will mark the school’s first commencement address by a sitting U.S. president.
Biden has spoken at four previous UD graduation ceremonies, in 1978, 1987, 2004 and 2014, when he was vice president.
Biden received a bachelor’s degree with a double major in history and political science in 1965.
The university is home to the Joseph R. Biden Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration and the Biden Institute, a research center focused on domestic public policy.
In 2011, Biden donated his senatorial papers to the University of Delaware Library.