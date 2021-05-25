In 1921, a white mob descended on the Black section of Tulsa, known as Greenwood, and burned 1,000 homes and looted hundreds more. The community has never recovered from the attack.
Details of Biden’s visit weren’t immediately released Tuesday. His trip comes just under a year after then-President Donald Trump picked Tulsa as the site for his first campaign rally after the coronavirus pandemic hit. Trump initially scheduled the rally for Juneteenth, when the last enslaved African Americans learned they had been freed, but later rescheduled it.
