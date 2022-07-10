Biden weighs declaring health emergency for abortion access

Gift Article Share

Biden weighs declaring emergency on abortion Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight President Biden said Sunday he is considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn’t seem like “a great option.” He also offered a message to people enraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that ended a constitutional right to abortion and who have been demonstrating across the country: “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important.”

The president, in remarks to reporters during a stop on a bike ride near his family’s Delaware beach house, said he lacks the power to force the dozen-plus states with strict restrictions or outright bans on abortion to allow the procedure.

“I don’t have the authority to say that we’re going to reinstate Roe v. Wade as the law of the land,” he said. Biden said that Congress would have to codify a national right to abortion and that for it to have a better chance in the future, voters would have to elect more lawmakers who support abortion access.

Advertisement

Biden said his administration is trying to do a “lot of things to accommodate the rights of women” after the ruling, including considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources. Such a move has been pushed by advocates, but White House officials have questioned its legality and effectiveness and noted it would almost certainly face legal challenges.

The president said he has asked officials “to look at whether I have the authority to do that and what impact that would have.”

On Friday, Jen Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, said it “didn’t seem like a great option.”

“When we looked at the public health emergency, we learned a couple things: One is that it doesn’t free very many resources,” she told reporters. “It’s what’s in the public health emergency fund, and there’s very little money — tens of thousands of dollars in it. So that didn’t seem like a great option. And it also doesn’t release a significant amount of legal authority. And so that’s why we haven’t taken that action yet.”

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Spirit plane towed after brakes ignite

Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa are safe after one of the plane’s brakes overheated and briefly caught fire upon landing in Atlanta on Sunday, airport officials said.

The brakes in the landing gear of Spirit Airlines Flight 383 from Tampa ignited upon landing, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport wrote in a tweet. Atlanta firefighters put out the fire and the plane was towed to the gate for passengers to disembark, airport officials said.

Spirit Airlines said one of the brakes on the plane overheated. No passengers were injured, the airline said.

Video posted on social media showed smoke coming from under the plane at the airport.

Scottie Nelms, a passenger on the plane, told Fox 5 that the flight was uneventful until after landing and passengers heard a weird noise from the left side of the plane.

Advertisement

“Nobody knew what it was until we stopped completely in the middle of the landing strip,” Nelms said. “We saw a flame coming from the engine and people and myself started freaking out.”

— Associated Press

Republicans fire state party chairman

Nebraska Republicans fired their longtime party chairman at a tumultuous state convention that highlighted divisions within the party driven by activists who support former president Donald Trump and want to take the party further to the right.

After convention delegates voted to remove Chairman Dan Welch on Saturday, most of the other state party leaders, including Executive Director Taylor Gage, resigned, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Republicans were sharply divided during this spring’s gubernatorial primary battle between two conservative candidates: the eventual winner, Jim Pillen, and businessman Charles Herbster, who was endorsed by Trump.

Advertisement

The race to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), who couldn’t run because of term limits, became more heated after eight young women accused Herbster of groping them. Herbster denied the allegations and has refused to endorse Pillen.

The divisions within the party were exacerbated in the days before the convention after the party refused to issue credentials to six activists who had been critical of Pillen or Ricketts.

Welch, who led the party for eight years, said many in the party seemed to believe the state GOP sided with Pillen during the primary, but he maintained that the party remained neutral, even though Ricketts spent aggressively to support Pillen.

Later, the delegates voted in favor of a resolution calling for election ballots to be counted by hand under video surveillance.

— Associated Press

Advertisement

5 wounded in Coney Island boardwalk shooting: A shooter unleashed a hail of bullets on Brooklyn's Coney Island boardwalk early Sunday morning, wounding five people, one of them critically, police said. The attacker opened fire on a crowd standing on the boardwalk about 2 a.m., police said. Police recovered 28 shell casings, a New York Police Department spokesman said. One victim, a 31-year-old man, was in critical condition, shot in the back. A second man, 19, suffered a gunshot to his left leg. Two women, ages 27 and 26, were shot in the left leg, and a 36-year-old man shot in the chin. Police were looking for the shooter Sunday.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article