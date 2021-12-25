“As your commander in chief, I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” he told the service members. “We’re grateful for your courage, your sacrifice, not only your sacrifice but your family’s sacrifice.”
2 police officers shot, wounded in Kansas: Two police officers responding to a domestic violence call in Wichita were shot and wounded in the early hours of Christmas Day, authorities said. A woman told police that her boyfriend, Malik Rogers, 24, had threatened and attacked her. Early Saturday, officers went to Rogers's apartment to arrest him, but police say he resisted and got into a struggle with the officers. Rogers barricaded himself in a bathroom, and when officers forced open the door, he pointed a gun and fired several shots, police said in a news release. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm. Both were being treated at a hospital with injuries Police Chief Gordon Ramsay described as serious but not life-threatening. The suspect was later found dead of what police called a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Alex Jones's wife arrested on domestic violence charge: The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur said stems from a "medication imbalance." Sheriff's deputies took Erika Wulff Jones into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transport. She had not received a bond Saturday afternoon. Alex Jones, an Austin resident and founder of the right-wing media group Infowars, declined Saturday to say whether he'd been injured or elaborate on what happened beyond that he believes it was related to his wife's recent change of medication. "It's a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve," Jones told the Associated Press in a brief interview. "I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance." The Travis County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request on Christmas Day for the report on Wulff Jones's arrest, and a spokeswoman said she could not provide more information.
