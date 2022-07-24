Biden’s covid symptoms continue to improve

Gift Article Share

President Biden, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, continues to experience mild symptoms that are improving, the White House said Sunday. His physician, Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a letter that the president's pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature all remain normal, and he doesn't have any shortness of breath.

“His predominant symptom now is sore throat,” O’Connor wrote, adding that it was an indication that his body is clearing the virus.

The president has taken the antiviral Paxlovid for three days and will continue treatment, O’Connor said. He is also taking Tylenol and using an albuterol inhaler a few times a day for cough.

“The President is responding to therapy as expected,” O’Connor wrote in his latest letter.

— Laura Reiley and Dan Diamond

Wildfire explodes beyond 14,000 acres

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire burning thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park and challenging firefighters.

The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon had burned more than 14,200 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County on Saturday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also providing resources to suppress the fire, Newsom said.

Cal Fire spokeswoman Natasha Fouts said about 6,000 people had been evacuated from the area as of Saturday morning. She revised that number in an interview with The Washington Post on Sunday, saying that about 3,000 people were under evacuation orders and that nearly 2,000 were being warned that they may need to leave soon.

The wildfire had destroyed 10 structures and damaged five as of Sunday, according to the agency’s website. None of the Oak Fire had been contained Sunday.

Justin Macomb, a Cal Fire operations section chief, said in an operational update Sunday morning that firefighters are trying to contain the blaze’s spread in residential areas.

Earlier this month, a wildfire in Yosemite threatened hundreds of giant sequoias in Mariposa Grove, the park’s largest grove.

— Praveena Somasundaram

White House says U.S. can contain monkeypox

Monkeypox “can be contained” in the United States, with the goal of eventually eliminating the illness as testing and vaccinations ramp up, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator said Sunday.

Ashish Jha repeated that, with more than 2,000 cases nationwide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is weighing whether to declare monkeypox a public health emergency. The head of the World Health Organization declared the global outbreak a public health emergency of international concern Saturday.

“We think we can get our arms around this thing,” Jha told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “ . . . If we need further tools, we will invoke them as we need them.”

He said “monkeypox can be contained, absolutely,” through testing and vaccines. The United States can test 80,000 people per week and has 300,000 vaccines, Jha said. The country should have “an additional 750,000 doses” of vaccine by the end of the month, Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show.”

— Bloomberg News

Suspect in Lee Zeldin attack faces charges

A man accused of attempting to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee in the New York gubernatorial contest, during a campaign event Thursday has been arrested on a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon.

David G. Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, N.Y., appeared before a magistrate judge on Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York said. According to Saturday’s federal complaint, Jakubonis told investigators that he had been drinking whiskey and that he did not know who Zeldin was.

— Rachel Pannett

