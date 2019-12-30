The beacon came from South Carolina and has been displaced since 2017, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson, spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.

“This one was from Sector Charleston,” Dickinson told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “We’re going to try to get it back up there.” Charleston is more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) north of New Smyrna Beach.

The Coast Guard plans to bring in a crane sometime Monday to remove the buoy. It’s painted bright red with the number eight painted in white on multiple sides.

Buoys are usually chained to a large piece of concrete that sits on the ocean floor. It’s unclear how the beacon got loose.

