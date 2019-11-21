Authorities say Cosimano and Mencher were members of the 69ers Motorcycle Club in 2017 when the group was involved in a violent feud with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. Investigators say Cosimano and Mencher followed a truck driven by Paul Anderson, president of the Cross Bayou Chapter of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, and fatally shot him at a busy Tampa-area intersection.
Three others previously pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting.
