Bill allows nursing homes to consider flu shots in hiring

Placeholder while article actions load

DOVER, Del. — The state Senate has unanimously passed a measure that allows nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Delaware to fire employees who do not get flu shots. The legislation approved Tuesday eliminates language in the existing law that states that employment in such facilities will not be contingent on influenza immunization.

Supporters of the bill say it provides flexibility for nursing and assisted living facilities to make hiring decisions contingent on flu vaccination status. Chief sponsor Sen. Sarah McBride, a Wilmington Democrat, noted that health care facilities other than nursing homes and assisted living facilities already have that discretion.

McBride said health care facilities typically offer mask wearing as an option to getting a flu shot, and that the bill does not mandate that any facility require employees to get a flu shot.

The legislation now goes to the House.

GiftOutline Gift Article