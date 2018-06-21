DOVER, Del. — Private-sector workers in Delaware could be forced to join a labor union in order to get or keep a job under legislation passed by the General Assembly.

The Democrat-led House on Thursday voted 25-13 to approve the bill, which cleared the Democrat-led Senate last month. The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney.

The bill permits private sector labor organizations and employers to enter into union security agreements to the extent allowed under federal law.

That means an employer or a labor organization could require membership in a labor organization as a condition of employment.

The bill’s lead Senate and House sponsors are members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.