University of New England says the event will focus on the 30th anniversary of President George H. W. Bush’s 1989 Education Summit. The summit was the third in U.S. history to bring together all 50 state governors.
The university says Harvard University business and government professor Roger Porter will moderate the event. He served as President Bush’s assistant for economic and domestic policy from 1989 to 1993.
