Ureña added that Clinton continued to be “in excellent spirits” and was grateful for his care and for the well wishes he had received.
Clinton was in California earlier in the week for an event related to his nonprofit Clinton Foundation and was taken to the hospital after reporting that he was not feeling well, according to CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta.
The issue was not related to the coronavirus or to his heart, Gupta reported after interviews with Clinton’s doctors, but to “a blood infection sometimes known as sepsis.” Clinton underwent a heart bypass surgery in 2004 and had stents placed in 2010.
President Biden, during a visit to a Connecticut child-care center Friday, said he had been “exchanging calls” on the situation and that Clinton seemed “to be really doing well.”
Biden later spoke with Clinton by phone Friday afternoon, deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Clinton’s doctors, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said Thursday night that he was responding well to treatment for his infection.
They said they have been in constant communication with Clinton’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist.
— Amy B Wang and Felicia Sonmez
DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
Marine officer gets reprimand, pay loss
A military judge issued a reprimand for a Marine lieutenant colonel and ordered him to forfeit $5,000 in pay Friday for his criticism of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, his attorney said.
The decision from Col. Glen Hines followed the guilty plea Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller entered Thursday during a special court-martial at Camp Lejeune. Scheller faced six charges, including contempt toward officials and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.
Scheller now awaits a decision on whether he will be honorably discharged from the Marines or be given a general discharge under honorable conditions, according to his attorney, Tim Parlatore. Marine regulations define a general discharge under honorable conditions as one that acknowledges acceptable service with an instance of misconduct.
Parlatore said Scheller is “both relieved and satisfied” about the judge’s ruling. He said that in going through Scheller’s service record, the judge made a strong case for the secretary of the Navy giving him an honorable discharge.
In an Aug. 26 video posted on Facebook, Scheller said he was willing to risk his career to call out military leaders regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan after 13 U.S. troops were killed in Kabul. Scheller followed that comment with a series of social media posts, including an Aug. 29 video in which he resigned his commission. On Thursday, he said that remark was meant “in a constitutional manner.”
The videos made Scheller well known in conservative political circles. He got support from two Republican members of Congress through their testimony on his behalf Thursday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia testified by teleconference and Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas gave his support in person, the Daily News of Jacksonville, N.C., reported.
— Associated Press
Teacher accused of adding pot candies to student prize box: An elementary school teacher in South Carolina surrendered to authorities Friday after being accused of having marijuana edibles in a student prize box in her classroom. The 27-year-old teacher from Lexington was being held on a charge of possession of a Schedule I drug. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the teacher bought a mixed bag of candy to give to her students at Rocky Creek Elementary School and two students were allowed to get a prize from the box on Sept. 23.
— Associated Press