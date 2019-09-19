The bill calls for the creation of a $1 coin to raise money for the FIRST Robotics program. The lawmakers say the coin honors McAuliffe and reaffirms Congress’ commitment to invest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education.

McAuliffe would have been NASA’s first designated teacher in space. She and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

