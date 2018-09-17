FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2013 file photo, former White House chief of staff Bill Daley meets with media after making the decision to drop out of Illinois’ 2014 gubernatorial race, in Chicago. Daley has decided he wants to be mayor of Chicago. William “Bill” Daley said Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 he’s running for the seat previously held by his brother, Richard M. Daley, and his father Richard J. Daley. The announcement follows Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s surprise decision not to seek a third term in 2019. (M. Spencer Green, File/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Another Daley wants to be mayor of Chicago.

Former White House chief of staff William “Bill” Daley said Monday he’s running for the seat previously held by his brother, Richard M. Daley, and his father Richard J. Daley.

The announcement follows Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s surprise decision not to seek a third term in 2019.

Daley says: “I love this city.”

He says while there is much to celebrate about Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city faces serious issues including crime and troubled finances. Daley says he’ll fight for “safe, strong, affordable neighborhoods.”

The 70-year-old was Commerce Secretary under President Bill Clinton and succeeded Emanuel as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

More than a dozen people have said they’re running in the Feb. 26 election, and others could still jump in.

