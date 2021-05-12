The legislation applies to certain police officers, employees of the Department of Correction assigned to a law enforcement task force, and employees of the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families designated as special investigators or serious juvenile offender officers. They would have to wear body cameras while on duty or in a role that is likely to result in interactions with the public. It’s unclear whether the requirement would apply to a police officer working in an undercover capacity.
Regulations regarding the use of body cameras, as well as electronic storage and dissemination of the images, would be established by the state Council on Police Training. The council would be required to propose the regulations no later than Jan. 15, 2022, after holding at least two meetings to accept public comment.
The legislation also expands the size of the council from 12 to 16 members in order to include the chairs of the House and Senate public safety committee and two members of the public who would be appointed by the governor and could not have any affiliation with law enforcement.
The bill also directs the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Office of Management and Budget, Department of Technology, Department of Justice and Office of Defense Services to work on implementing a statewide body-worn camera program as funding is made available.
Legislative analysts estimate that the program would require initial funding of about $4.7 million in fiscal 2022, $6.5 million the following year, and about $7 million in fiscal year 2024.
Currently, Delaware has 48 law enforcement agencies with a total of about 2,250 officers statewide. Twenty-three agencies already have body camera programs, with about 700 cameras in use and roughly another 400 expected once the Wilmington and Dover police department programs are fully deployed in June.