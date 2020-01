The cable channel would not say who paid for the episode, but said there are no plans for another one to appear on the network at this time.

“Pet Tales with Greta” focuses on stories about the variety of animals from around the world. Other guests on the show includes NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, actress-singer Katherine McPhee and Howard Stern’s wife Beth, who is an animal rights activist.

Fox ousted O’Reilly in 2017 after The New York Times reported that at least five women with professional ties to him had received payouts totaling $13 million to settle claims of sexual harassment and other misbehavior. The newspaper said Laurie Dhue received $1 million.

O’Reilly denies the allegations.

