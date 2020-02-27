The Federal Communications Commission has already voted to bar U.S. phone companies from using government subsidies for equipment from the two Chinese companies. This affects mostly small, rural companies, as the major U.S. network providers don’t use the Chinese equipment.
The small phone companies have complained that it will be difficult and expense for them to rebuild their networks. Their trade group has said that it would cost up to $1 billion for its dozen companies to replace Huawei and ZTE equipment, and it has said that Huawei has 40 customers in the U.S. The group, Rural Wireless Association, applauded passage of the bill Thursday.
The bill would reimburse telecom providers with fewer than 2 million customers.
Huawei and ZTE did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
