TRENTON, N.J. — A bill put forward in New Jersey’s Senate is the latest step to try to get crucial federal funding for a new rail tunnel into New York City.

The bipartisan measure announced Friday would create a commission composed of representatives of both states and Amtrak to oversee the $13 billion-plus project.

A New York Assembly committee approved an identical bill Friday. Bi-state legislation is needed to create a project sponsor that can apply for federal grants and loans.

The states and federal government have clashed in recent years over how the project will be paid for.

A new tunnel would keep trains running while the existing, 109-year-old tunnel that was damaged in Superstorm Sandy undergoes repairs. The ultimate goal is to double rail capacity between New York and New Jersey.

