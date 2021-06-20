Collins, a Republican, said serving on a jury “is a fundamental right and obligation that no individuals should be prohibited from fulfilling based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.”
The United States Code currently prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin and economic status. Eleven states prohibit exclusion from jury service in state court based on sexual orientation; eight protect against discrimination based on gender identity.
Cosponsors of the bill include Democratic U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell of Washington, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.