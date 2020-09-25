The announcement came as a surprise, since Lourd’s pregnancy was not made public.
The “American Horror Story” star shared a photo of their son’s feet. The caption read “Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell” with blue heart and crown emojis.
In June, Rydell announced their engagement with a series of photos and a video of the couple. His caption read “She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”
