AD

“‘God’s Country’ is such a powerful song and I’m so proud to be a part of it. I’m thankful that Devin (Dawson), Michael (Hardy) and Jordan (Schmidt) trusted me with a lyric that has connected so powerfully with so many people.” — Blake Shelton, nominated for best country solo performance, said in a statement.

AD

“I want to thank the fans. This is the people’s record. ‘Old Town Road’ is the people’s song. So much to be thankful for. Truly an honor. It’s a great time to be a singer/songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky.” — Billy Ray Cyrus, nominated for record of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best music video, for his feature work on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” said in a statement.

“So very thankful today to the @recordingacademy and my peers for the nominations. ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’ for Best Country Song and ‘Interstate Gospel’ with my sisters @pistolannies for country album. Nearly a decade of friendship and songs. 2 noms for 6 women who write their stories. Love you all @guitarleena @ashleymonroemusic @lizrose0606 @lorimckennama #hillarylindsey” — Miranda Lambert, nominated for best country album and best country song, said on Instagram.

“5 NOMINATIONS!!!! WHAAAAAT. THATS CRAZY!!!! AGAAAAAINNNNNN. AAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. GOD IS GREAT” — H.E.R., nominated for album, record and song of the year along with best R&B performance and R&B song, said on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD