NATIONAL SECURITY

Legislators troubled by exports of hacking tools

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats to develop a strategy for ensuring surveillance capabilities are not exported to foreign governments with records of human rights abuse or arbitrary detentions.

In a letter Monday coordinated by Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), the lawmakers expressed “deep concern” about recent media reports indicating U.S. and foreign companies may be providing powerful capabilities to foreign governments that in turn are using them to surveil journalists, political dissidents and U.S. citizens.

They cited one Reuters account in which U.S. company CyberPoint International allegedly used the expertise of former National Security Agency personnel to develop hacking and surveillance tools for the United Arab Emirates.

Other reports described how the Israel-based company NSO Group sold its Pegasus software to governments, including Mexico, which have then allegedly used the tool to target journalists, activists and their family members.

CyberPoint has said it was not involved in any improper actions. NSO Group says it subjects its clients to an internal ethics review and does not tolerate misuse of its products.

Legislation will likely be needed, the lawmakers said. The legislators included House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.); Intelligence Committee members Will Hurd (R-Tex.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.); Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.); Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.), chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee; Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.), who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee; and Armed Services Committee members Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Jason Crow (D-Col.).

— Ellen Nakashima

TEXAS

Transgender woman found dead on street

A 23-year-old transgender woman whose beating in front of a crowd was captured on video has been found dead on a Dallas street, police said.

Muhlaysia Booker was found face down early Saturday after officers were called following reports of shots being fired. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Booker died of “homicidal violence,” said police Maj. Vincent Weddington. He did not elaborate. No suspect has been identified.

Weddington said there’s no evidence indicating a link between the shooting and the April 12 beating that Booker suffered after she was involved in a minor traffic accident.

A police affidavit released at the time said Booker accidentally backed into a vehicle before the driver of that vehicle pointed a gun at her and refused to let her leave unless she paid for the damage.

As a crowd gathered, someone offered $200 to a man to beat up Booker.

She suffered a concussion, fractured wrist and other injuries, police said. Other men also struck Booker, with one stomping on her head.

Edward Thomas, 29, was arrested and jailed on a charge of aggravated assault.

Weddington said the investigation into the April attack continues.

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

Police arrest man who allegedly killed officer

A man who allegedly opened fire on police responding to a domestic disturbance report, killing one officer and wounding two others, was arrested Monday and charged with capital murder, authorities said.

Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29, was being held without bond in the shooting death of William Buechner, who had been with the Auburn Police Division for more than 13 years.

Wilkes also was charged with attempted murder in the wounding of officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, said Police Chief Paul Register. Both are expected to recover.

District Attorney Brandon Hughes said authorities would seek capital punishment.

An intense manhunt led to Wilkes’s arrest about nine hours after the shootings and less than a mile from the Arrow Head Trailer Park where the officers were hit.

Information from a citizen helped police and U.S. marshals take him down.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

— The parents of a 21-year-old West Point cadet fatally injured in a skiing accident can use his frozen sperm to produce a child, a judge ruled while noting potential ethical considerations.

Supreme Court Justice John Colangelo’s ruling, dated Thursday, gives Peter Zhu’s parents the ability to attempt conception with a surrogate mother using their late son’s sperm. The judge said Zhu’s parents have not decided whether they will try to use it.

Zhu, of Concord, Calif., died after a ski accident in February at West Point. His parents received court permission to have his sperm retrieved and frozen at the same time he underwent organ donation surgery, but the judge waited until last week to rule on whether they could attempt reproduction. The sperm is preserved at a sperm bank.

Colangelo said he found no restrictions in state or federal law. He noted that few courts have addressed the issue of posthumous reproduction, but those who have addressed it used the decedent’s intent as a deciding factor.

Zhu left no written intention regarding the use of his genetic material for procreation after his death, Colangelo said. But he said Zhu’s parents testified regarding conversations where he talked of his dream of having several children and the responsibility he felt to carry on his cultural and family legacy. Zhu’s military advisor at West Point also testified that Zhu had stated a goal of having several children during mentoring sessions.

— Associated Press

Man apologizes after urinating on memorial for boy: A man caught on video while urinating on a New Jersey park memorial marker that honors a 9-year-old boy who died of brain cancer says he made "a huge mistake" and wants to apologize to the boy's family. Hamilton, N.J., police said Bryan Bellace, of Egg Harbor, urinated on the memorial while his friend, Daniel Flippen, of Hammonton, created the video. Both 23-year-olds face charges. Christian Clopp died in 2012. Bellace told ABC News he was drunk. His father told the Press of Atlantic City that he's fired his son from the family plumbing business. Volunteers disinfected the memorial after learning what happened.

— Associated Press