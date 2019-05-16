TEANECK, N.J. — A little birdie has displaced soccer players in New Jersey.

The Record reports that a killdeer laid its eggs about two weeks ago on a patch of synthetic grass near the south goal in Teaneck’s Votee Park.

Public works employees have cordoned off the nest with cones and yellow tape.

It could take one to two months for the eggs to hatch and the chicks to leave the nest.

Soccer teams are using alternative fields for the time being.

Killdeer are not a threatened species but are protected under the American Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Canadian Migratory Birds Convention Act.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.