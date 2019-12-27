“I applaud Bishop R. Daniel Conlon for undertaking a program to address his health concerns,” Pates said in a statement. “He is a good bishop and will benefit from his time away.”

Conlon, who is 71 and a native of Ohio, was ordained in 1977. He was installed as a bishop in 2002 in the Steubenville, Ohio diocese and appointed to lead the Joliet diocese in 2011.

From 2011 to 2014, he led the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for the Protection of Children and Young People.

