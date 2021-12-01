Dutton, whose parents moved from Vermont to Wisconsin when he was about 4, converted to Catholicism on his 40th birthday in 1883, in Memphis, Tennessee. His conversion and 35 years working in the Hansen’s disease colony at Molokai were part of penance for what he called his “degenerate decade” — a hard-drinking period that began in 1867, after his wife left him, according to the conference’s news release.