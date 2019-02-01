Workers at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts rally outside in New England Patriots garb on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Boston. The museum and Los Angeles’ J. Paul Getty Museum are trading a little trash talk ahead of the Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Rams. (Bill Kole/Associated Press)

BOSTON — As the Super Bowl draws near, even art museums in the rival cities are giving each other the brush-off.

Boston’s prestigious Museum of Fine Arts and Los Angeles’ venerable J. Paul Getty Museum are engaging in a little trash talk ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

Staff members of the MFA posed in Patriots garb for a group photo outside the museum on Friday — then took to Twitter for some friendly Super Bowl chest-thumping using the hashtag #MuseumBowl.

MFA spokeswoman Karen Frascona says it’s all being done in a spirit of fun and camaraderie.

For its part, the Los Angeles museum says it’s ready to banter with Boston. Getty Museum vice president Lisa Lapin says art museums have a sense of humor just like everyone else.

