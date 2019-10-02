- In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo provided by Silvies Valley Ranch, Colby Marshall, vice president of Silvies Valley Ranch poses for a picture in Burns, Ore. Silvies Valley Ranch owns five bulls that were found dead with sex organs and tongues removed. The deaths of the bulls recall mutilations of livestock across the West and Midwest in the 1970s that struck fear in rural areas, and caused people to carry guns. Marshall believes a cult is behind the bull deaths. (David Zaitz/Silvies Valley Ranch via AP) (Associated Press)

SALEM, Ore. — Authorities suspect the bizarre deaths and mutilations of five bulls in Oregon were caused by humans, but they have no leads.

The deaths of the bulls recall mutilations of livestock across the West and Midwest in the 1970s that struck fear in rural areas. A former FBI agent who headed an investigation said there was no indication that anything other than ordinary animal predators were behind the mutilations.

In the weeks since the dead bulls were found over several days in July, the Harney County Sheriff’s Office has received calls and emails with speculation about what, or who, might be responsible.

Colby Marshall, vice president of the ranch that owned the bulls, says he suspects a cult is behind the killings. Ranch hands have been advised to travel in pairs and to go armed.

