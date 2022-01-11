“I don‘t think they’re up there twiddling their thumbs and not taking it seriously,” said Aimy Steele, executive director of the New North Carolina Project. “But the same way they’ve negotiated with Manchin on other bills, the infrastructure bill being the most prominent one, is the same way they need to negotiate to figure out what we can do to get some of these things passed like the Voting Rights Act, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed. They need to demonstrate to our community that they are taking our issues seriously.”