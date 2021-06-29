But navigating the workplace can be difficult, said Randall, a marketing director at Nickelodeon. “I spend a considerable amount of time adjusting the way I present myself so that other people will feel comfortable around me and will accept me. [In] the beginning of my career, I would dial down my gayness or not really make it a point of conversation because I had a natural anxiety operating around straight men” — an area the hosts interrogate in their “The Magical Negro Is OOO” episode.