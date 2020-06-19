The organization said the letter was inspired by the recent protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
“They are working in the spirit of the Black Radical Tradition to reclaim our freedoms,” the letter said. “Their courage and imagination have inspired us to build on their necessary demands including chiefly, the abolition of police and the complete dismantling of the racist prison-industrial system.”
The letter included signatures from black workers in film, television, music, publishing, theater, journalism and education. It had a list of prominent names such as Sterling K. Brown, Lupita Nyong’o, Janelle Monae, Lena Waithe, Barry Jenkins, Lee Daniels and Tessa Thompson.
“No more stereotypes,” the letter read. “No more tokenism. No more superficial diversity. No longer will we watch Black culture be contorted into a vehicle for self-congratulation, complacency, guilt relief, experiential tourism, fetishism, appropriation and theft.”
