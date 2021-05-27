Black leaders who spoke at a news conference in front of the St. Charles County Courthouse said that in 2015, two Black men were sent to prison for seven years for planning to bomb public buildings and police cars during protests that followed Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Missouri. They questioned why Swoboda didn’t get at least a similar sentence when he already had the weapons in hand at a time when racial injustice protests were common in the St. Louis region and elsewhere after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.