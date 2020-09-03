Loeffler is an owner of the WNBA team Atlanta Dream. In recent weeks, she has heavily criticized the WNBA’s support of the nationwide movement protesting racial injustice. Before one WNBA game, players emerged wearing T-shirts supporting her rival, Democratic candidate the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
About 60 people attended the Thursday event where two Black women questioned Loeffler’s stance and began chanting, “Black lives matter.” They were accompanied by two other protesters.
___
This story has been edited to correct the spelling of Forsyth.
