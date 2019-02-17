This Jan. 15, 2019 photo shows renderings of fashions created by Oscar nominated costume designer Ruth E. Carter for the film “Black Panther,” in Los Angeles. Carter will also be honored for her illustrious career at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter says she wants her Oscar recognition to create more opportunities for African-Americans and women of color who desire to follow her footsteps.

If Carter wins an Oscar for best costume design on Feb. 24, she would become the first African-American to win in the category. Despite what she says is “very stiff competition,” Carter says she thinks she has a good chance.

The 58-year-old Carter will also be honored for her illustrious career at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California. She calls the honor an “incredible achievement.”

Carter earned Oscar nominations for her work in Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” and Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad.” She’s created costumes for actors including Oprah, Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy.

