District officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Three teachers at Patrick Marsh Middle School gave sixth-grade students an assignment in February asking them how they should punish a slave in ancient Mesopotamia. The assignment came to light after parents complained.
An investigation found the teachers collaborated on the lesson two or three years ago but the assignment was outside district curriculum and no one at any leadership level approved it. The teachers couldn’t remember how they developed the lesson but acknowledged it appeared to be identical to a $4 lesson from Teachers Pay Teachers, a website where educators can buy and sell materials, the investigation found. The site has since removed the lesson and the teachers resigned.