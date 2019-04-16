CHICAGO — A niece of Chicago “Black Sox” player George “Buck” Weaver who spent years in an unsuccessful campaign to convince Major League Baseball to reinstate her late uncle has died.

Angie Hill of the Tablerock HealthCare Center says 92-year-old Pat Anderson died Sunday of natural causes at the Kimberling City, Missouri, facility.

Weaver was one of eight White Sox players banned for life from baseball by the commissioner at the time even after they were found not guilty of taking bribes to throw the 1919 World Series.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Anderson’s effort to clear Weaver’s name even attracted then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama’s attention. In a 2005 letter asking baseball’s commissioner to launch a new investigation, Obama wrote there was no evidence Weaver took part in the fix.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.