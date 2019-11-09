The intensified outreach shows signs of generating more enthusiasm from African American voters. Early voting numbers show a higher black turnout than in the primary.

Edwards added another political consultant for the runoff focused on get-out-the-vote efforts among core supporters, particularly African Americans. He’s redoubled meetings with faith-based leaders and activists in the black community.

And he’s added new messaging, suggesting that Rispone’s proposals could threaten historically black colleges with budget cuts or attempted mergers.

