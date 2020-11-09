Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the student body. The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff.
Barber, of Lake Forest, Illinois, is a mechanical engineering major and aspires to commission as a Marine Corps ground officer, according to the release.
Barber will be the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have been attending the academy. The academy selected its first female brigade commander in 1991.
