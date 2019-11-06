Police in Connecticut seized the sword last month, just hours before it was going up for auction with a $15,000 minimum bid.

Members of the Harrison-Symmes Memorial Foundation some 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Cincinnati suspect it is a historical sword that disappeared 40 years ago from the Cincinnati Historical Society.

The would-be seller says that he believes his sword is authentic and that the Cincinnati sword was a copy.

