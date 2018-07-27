LEXINGTON, Ky. — Fire officials say three people were injured in an explosion during an estate sale at a house in Kentucky’s second-largest city.

News outlets report investigators said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device made to look like a lighter that went off when a shopper picked it up Friday.

Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker described it as a “low-level explosion” that caused no structural damage inside the house.

He says three people were taken to the hospital. He says one person had a “fairly significant” hand injury, another suffered a leg injury and the third person had a concussion-type injury.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to the scene to assist local authorities in the investigation.

