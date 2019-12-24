Nashville police initially responded to a report of Brown being assaulted, according to a department statement. They arrived to find that he had a small cut near his eye and blood on his sweater. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and didn’t provide any “pertinent” information on how he was injured, according to the statement.

Hours later, a security guard found the homeless man was found dead in the parking garage of the Music City Central bus station. Officers went to question Brown, but found he’d already been discharged from the hospital. He was later spotted by officers and taken in for questioning, during which he implicated himself in the killing, police say.

It’s unclear if Brown has a lawyer.

