“We are absolutely united in our approach, in our determination,” Blinken said after talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.

He said the countries were “very closely consulting” on further steps they may take in response to North Korea but didn’t offer specifics.

The three released a joint statement calling on North Korea to engage in dialogue and cease its “unlawful activities.” They said they had no hostile intent toward North Korea and were open to meeting Pyongyang without preconditions.

North Korea has a long history of using provocations such as missile or nuclear tests to seek international concessions. The latest tests come as its economy, already battered by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions, is hit hard by pandemic border closures.

Many see the tests as an attempt to pressure the Biden administration into easing the sanctions. The administration has shown no willingness to do so without meaningful cuts to the North’s nuclear program, but it has offered open-ended talks. North Korea has rebuffed U.S. offers to resume diplomacy.

— Associated Press

Rise in ridership could signal fall of omicron

Transit officials in New York are hoping a recent uptick in subway ridership is a sign that the city is bouncing back from the omicron variant surge.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported subway ridership topped 3 million for three days in a row last week. It was the first time that had happened since the omicron wave hit New York in mid-December.

Weekday ridership regularly topped 5.5 million before covid, but it cratered during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and fell as much as 95 percent. Riders gradually returned last year and ridership regularly surpassed 3 million beginning in late September, until the omicron variant hit in December.

The MTA has projected the residual effect of the pandemic ridership decreases will produce a $1.4 billion operating deficit by 2025, despite billions in federal aid. The authority projects ridership will still lag pre-pandemic levels by 10 to 20 percent by the end of 2024.

— Associated Press

Religious revival at public high school under review: A Feb. 2 religious revival event at a West Virginia high school is being investigated, Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in a statement Friday, adding he believes some students' rights have been violated. About 100 students at Huntington High School walked out in protest Wednesday during an advisory period. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes had invited Nik Walker Ministries to hold the revival, which was advertised as voluntary. School officials have said that two teachers mistakenly took their entire classes, prompting complaints from some parents and students.