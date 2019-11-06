It also criminalizes intentional infractions of other new rules with misdemeanor charges.

In September, Trauger halted the law from taking effect while it’s challenged by voter registration groups. The state hasn’t appealed that decision.

The groups that sued have said the law has already curtailed their ability to enroll voters in communities of color and other historically disenfranchised groups.

Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett has argued that adding the penalties bolsters election security.

