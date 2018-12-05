DOVER, Del. — Delaware regulators have postponed a hearing to discuss a California-based fuel cell manufacturer’s request for an air quality permit.

The News Journal reports that the permit sought by Bloom Energy would allow it to swap out old fuel cells for new models. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control had scheduled the meeting for Dec. 27, but announced Tuesday that it would be rescheduled to Jan. 10.

DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said in a statement that the rescheduling was prompted by the holiday season. Bloom’s Delaware critics had asserted that the original date would detrimentally affect public participation.

Democratic Rep. John Kowalko called the original date “an affront and insult to the public.”

Company spokesman David McCulloch says Bloom requested the change.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

