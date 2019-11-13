Tennessee has two ways to qualify for a presidential primary ballot. Either the secretary of state deems the candidate as “nationally recognized” or candidates can submit 2,500 signatures by Dec. 3.

The billionaire former New York City mayor has said he’s considering seeking the Democratic nomination but has not made a decision.

If he runs, Bloomberg plans to skip campaigning in the traditional early voting states and focus more on Super Tuesday states, which include Tennessee.

