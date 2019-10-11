Blue Bell said in a statement that a customer reported finding a plastic tool in their ice cream. The company says an investigation found the broken tool was accidentally added during production.
The product was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Stores have been told to remove the ice cream from their shelves and customers who purchased it can receive a refund.
