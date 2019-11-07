Thousands of Google employees walked out of work last fall to protest the company’s handling of sexual misconduct claims and payouts. The New York Times last year revealed that Android creator Andy Rubin received $90 million in severance after several employees filed misconduct allegations against him.
Google said in a statement that Alphabet’s board has formed a committee to consider claims made in the lawsuits.
